40 apartment units planned for Houlihan Run in Sioux City
top story

Sioux City city hall clock tower

City Hall in Sioux City is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A developer plans to build 40 apartment units on Houlihan Run and is seeking financial assistance from the state to help pay for the $6.7 million project. 

Residences at Lakeport Commons LLC plans to invest $6,795,000 to construct four buildings with 10 apartments each. All of the units will include three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One garage will also be provided for each unit.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution supporting Residences at Lakeport Commons LLC's submission of an Iowa Economic Development Authority application for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program (WHTC). The developer is seeking $881,100 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds through the program.

"The lack of available housing supply in the Sioux City community has led to a significant increase in the cost of housing. The lack of housing stock and high housing costs limit who can afford to live in the region, therefore becoming a major problem for employers as it has led to a shortage of workers," the developer's application states. 

The goal of the WHTC program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage. The program provides a transferable investment tax credit of up to $15,000 per unit, as well as a refund of sales and use tax paid on the project, up to $1 million.

