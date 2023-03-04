SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City is closing in on finishing a $45 million wastewater treatment plant, which is expected to begin taking industrial wastewater in April.

“They’ll take it slowly, because you’ve got to build up the bugs in the process. It should be complete by approximately June,” South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said.

Roughly two years ago, the city broke ground on the plant next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons. John T. Jones, of Fargo, North Dakota, is the contractor for the plant. HDR, Inc. and JEO Consulting Group are also involved in the project, which Hedquist said is coming to fruition ahead of schedule and under budget.

Nick Milbrodt, an engineer with JEO Consulting Group, said contractors are currently in the process of installing the plant’s electrical components. The lights are on and the heaters are running.

“I believe in the next two or three weeks, we’ll be getting boilers going, getting the water started processing through our system, as far as our clean water,” he said. “And, then, I believe, at the start of April, we’re going to start transitioning to our new wastewater and making sure the process actually does what it needs to.”

New treatment technology Pollutants must be removed from wastewater in order to protect the environment and public health.

Milbrodt said the current “game plan” is for 2 million gallons of industrial wastewater to flow into and out of South Sioux City’s plant per day. Initially, he said wastewater will flow from industries in view of the plant to covered anaerobic lagoons, where microorganisms, or bugs, eat fat, oil, grease and high strength waste.

“Those will do most of the wastewater treatment that we have. And, then, from there, we can either recirculate to keep water warm, treat as needed, keep the microorganisms growing at a healthy rate,” Milbrodt said as he stood on the plant’s grounds on a bitterly cold, overcast day, last month. “The lagoons will generate biogas naturally through the bugs. One of the benefits to that is we can use that to heat the boiler system as a fuel, burn the excess off, or, in the future, if it becomes apparent we have plenty, we can sell it off.”

From the lagoons, the wastewater is pumped into the AquaNereda® Aerobic Granular Sludge system, an advanced, compact and energy efficient nutrient removal process. South Sioux City’s plant will be the first wastewater treatment plant in Nebraska and one of only a small number of plants in the country to utilize this technology.

Nereda is the name given to Royal HaskoningDHV’s biological wastewater treatment technology, also known as AGS, which purifies based on bacteria growing into compact granules.

“The inside of the granule doesn’t have oxygen, so you have anaerobic ones. And, then, kind of in the mid space, there’s a little bit of oxygen, but not much, so you have a different type of bacteria. On the top is separate bacteria that like air and need oxygen. They all work together,” Ethan Joy, branch manager/project engineer for JEO Consulting Group, said of the patented process.

The plant will also use ultraviolent (UV) disinfection as another wastewater treatment step, before discharging into the Missouri River.

“Otherwise, the sludge that gets manufactured or processed will settle, concentrate and, then, we’ll make a cake out of it for land applications,” Milbrodt said.

Oscar Gomez, South Sioux City’s assistant city administrator, said industries south of Sioux City are looking to send their wastewater to the plant. He noted the city has plenty of room for growth when it comes to industry.

“We have over 200 acres under option that have all the utilities — water, sewer, fiber, electricity — available that’s next to this location,” he said. “Then, we have over 400 acres on the other side by Tyson, so we’ve got plenty of land for new industries.”

Future expansion

All wastewater from South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff is currently treated at Sioux City’s regional wastewater treatment plant.

On Nov. 25, 2019, the City of Sioux City gave notice of termination to its sister cities, including South Sioux City. Each of the cities received a letter signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that the city may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City’s regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays. The termination notice was to become effective four years after receipt of the notice. The previous agreement with South Sioux City had been in place for 38 years.

The letter triggered the building of South Sioux City’s plant, according to Hedquist.

“We were told that we had to find an alternative source for our industries in our area. We went about to have the proper zoning take place. Obviously, we had to obtain the funds to build the facility. We’re fortunate to get those things done and move forward with the plan,” he said.

The City of South Sioux City was awarded a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support construction. The project also capitalized on a nearly $12.2 million U.S Department of Commerce — Economic Development Assistance grant and on the Nebraska Department of Environmental and Energy State Revolving Loan Fund.

Sioux City is currently examining rebuilding its aging wastewater treatment plant at an estimated $580 million cost. The Sioux City Council approved new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff in November and Dakota Dunes in December. An agreement of the same length was approved with South Sioux City in January.

Hedquist said a subsequent expansion to South Sioux City’s new plant will allow it to take on residential waste. Construction on the residential portion of the plant, which is estimated at $22 million, is expected to begin late this year. Hedquist said it will take approximately 3 1/2 years to build.

“One of the basic functions of the city is to provide sewer services to people. It’s a basic function we want to make sure we have in place and that the citizens of South Sioux City and future residents have adequate facilities to flush their toilet,” he said.