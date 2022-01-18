 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

$500,000 grant goes to City of Norfolk for park project

  • 0

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday afternoon, the City of Norfolk revealed that it has received major support for an ongoing restoration project.

In a press release, Norfolk Communications Manager Nick Stevenson wrote, "The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded the City of Norfolk a $500,000 grant to provide capital support for the Johnson Park Revitalization Project."

Per the release, the overhaul will include an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for about 400 people along with a "summer water feature/winter ice skating rink" and updated playground equipment. The release goes on to note that the park was built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal-era program of infrastructure improvements. 

"It was once a beautiful, regional attraction whose landscape tied in directly to the North Fork riverfront. Our plans for improvement hearken back to that history," Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in a statement. 

People are also reading…

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look inside the bubble for the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News