$500,000 grant goes to City of Norfolk for park project

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday afternoon, the City of Norfolk revealed that it has received major support for an ongoing restoration project.

In a press release, Norfolk Communications Manager Nick Stevenson wrote, "The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded the City of Norfolk a $500,000 grant to provide capital support for the Johnson Park Revitalization Project."

Per the release, the overhaul will include an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for about 400 people along with a "summer water feature/winter ice skating rink" and updated playground equipment. The release goes on to note that the park was built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal-era program of infrastructure improvements.

"It was once a beautiful, regional attraction whose landscape tied in directly to the North Fork riverfront. Our plans for improvement hearken back to that history," Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in a statement.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

