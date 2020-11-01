6 candidates vie for 4 South Sioux City council seats; 5 seeking 3 South Sioux school board spots

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Five candidates, plus one write-in incumbent, are on the ballot for four at-large seats on the South Sioux City Council, Another five candidates are seeking the three available seats on the South Sioux City School Board.
Incumbent City Council members Jason V. Bowman and Carol Schuldt are running for re-election to the eight-member Council. The challengers are Randy Meyer, Ben Schultz and Rick Bousquet.
Councilman Lupe Gonzales is not running for re-election. Councilman Dan Bousquet initially did not file to be on the ballot, then changed his mind and decided to seek re-election; because he had missed the deadline to file, Bousquet is running as a write-in.
Meyer is a longtime Dakota County Republican Party official who has served in various municipal positions and has run for a city council seat before, most recently in 2018. Schultz, who moved to the area five years ago, is the principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary; Rick Bousquet, a dairy farmer, was previously a Dakota County Commissioner; Dan Bousquet has worked in construction for decades and is an Army veteran.
Bowman, a Navy veteran, is an electrician and business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 231, was first elected to the Council in 1996. Schuldt, a retired manager at Great West Casualty, was appointed to the Council in 2014 to fill the final two years of the term of councilwoman Stephanie Dahl, who died of cancer in July of that year. Both Schuldt and Bowman ran unopposed in 2016.
In the school board race, incumbents Chris Krueger, Marla Grier and Matt Aitken are running for re-election. The challengers are Marcia Becker and Toni Rae Christensen.
Krueger, Grier and Aitken were first elected in 2016 to fill seats previously held by three board members who decided not to seek re-election that year.
