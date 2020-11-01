6 candidates vie for 4 South Sioux City council seats; 5 seeking 3 South Sioux school board spots

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Five candidates, plus one write-in incumbent, are on the ballot for four at-large seats on the South Sioux City Council, Another five candidates are seeking the three available seats on the South Sioux City School Board.

Incumbent City Council members Jason V. Bowman and Carol Schuldt are running for re-election to the eight-member Council. The challengers are Randy Meyer, Ben Schultz and Rick Bousquet.

Councilman Lupe Gonzales is not running for re-election. Councilman Dan Bousquet initially did not file to be on the ballot, then changed his mind and decided to seek re-election; because he had missed the deadline to file, Bousquet is running as a write-in.

Meyer is a longtime Dakota County Republican Party official who has served in various municipal positions and has run for a city council seat before, most recently in 2018. Schultz, who moved to the area five years ago, is the principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary; Rick Bousquet, a dairy farmer, was previously a Dakota County Commissioner; Dan Bousquet has worked in construction for decades and is an Army veteran.