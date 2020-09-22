6 weeks to election, Scholten, Feenstra aiming for finish line in Iowa's 4th District

"People are looking for somebody who can deliver or be a voice for them," Feenstra said.

It is currently uncertain whether an opportunity for Iowans to see the two men hash over issues side by side, as of now there are no set debates. Scholten said his approach is "any time, any place," and that a debate is needed, since people know Feenstra far less than they do King, after his 18 years in office.

For his part, Feenstra said there are some October media debate options, and he may agree to some: "We are looking at other arrangements."

There won't be a release of campaign fundraising until mid-October, for a quarterly summary for the months of July through September.

This year, Scholten has led all Iowa 4th candidates in fundraising, such as when he raised $619,849 for the second quarter through the month of June. Feenstra brought in $403,817 over that same time. Combined over the 2020 cycle, Scholten has raised $1.65 million, while Feenstra has had $1.25 million in contributions.

Scholten said his third quarter fundraising number will surpass that of the second quarter, and said people who believe his 2020 funding will pale compared to 2018 are misguided.