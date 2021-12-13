A cat café could be coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A cat café is one step closer to opening in downtown Sioux City, after the City Council approved first reading of a change to the municipal code on Monday.

Megan Thompson wants to open Coffee & Purrs in the Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska St. The cat café would feature a separate area from the coffee shop where customers could interact with cats. It would be located in the brick building's commercial space, below 71 apartments known as Bluebird Flats.

The council unanimously voted in favor of a zoning text amendment to alter the definition of animal boarding, which would permit the cats to reside in the cat café overnight. The current definitions of animal boarding prohibit the keeping of animals for profit in the Downtown Commercial zoning district. The change, however, would also permit pet stores to have animals available for sale or adoption downtown, but animal boarding and breeding would remain prohibited there.

"They either get their morning coffee coming down from work and watch in the coffee shop area or people can come in for either 30 minutes or an hour, and they can sit in the cat room and cuddle with cats, basically," Thompson told the council before the vote.

Councilman Alex Watters told Thompson that he wishes her well with her business venture, noting that he comes from a family that is very fond of cats. He suggested that Thompson consider partnering with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center on cat adoptions, in addition to the Siouxland Humane Society and Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.

"I've been to (a cat café) in Des Moines. It's very successful. It was a big hit," he said. "I was happy to see this come up. I think we need more options like this in our downtown, so it's always exciting to see new things and breathing life into some of these spaces."

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Thompson if she would be opposed to limiting the number of cats in the 800 to 900-square foot space. Thompson said she would be open to that, since most other cat cafes around the country have roughly 20 cats at one time.

The council is expected to vote on second and third reading next Monday, after Downtown Partners has provided input on the cat café.

Thompson told The Journal Friday that she envisions the café being beige and white with a clean, boho feel. She said the warm and cozy space would have a huge observation window between the coffee shop and the cat room so that patrons could watch the cats while they drink their coffee. She said the cat room would have a custom-built structure with tunnels for the cats to climb on.

Coffee & Purrs could open as early as March.

