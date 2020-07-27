Action delayed on outsourcing management for Sioux City airport to Colorado firm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- City officials appear poised to have a firm from Colorado take over management of Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, but a question on insurance related to the change will delay a decision by at least a week.

The substantial shift in management was briefly discussed by Sioux City Council members in a Monday meeting, but they ultimately unanimously deleted the agenda item to give time for the firm to get insurance fully in place.

City Attorney Nicole DuBois said she expects IIAC, LLC, of Aurora, Colorado, to readily have those insurance details settled by early August.

The pending council decision involves contracting with IAAC to provide "regular on-site guidance and oversight for airport operations, maintenance, procedural development, training and FAA Part 139 requirements" at the city-owned airport, according to a memo.

The city will pay IAAC $8,333 per month during the one-year contract, which includes an option for an extension of one more year.

For many years, one city employee served as airport manager. Since roughly 2008, the airport has been without a dedicated manager, and more recently that role has been filled by Assistant City Manager Mike Collett.