Addition, renovation project planned for west side fire station

SIOUX CITY -- Fire Station No. 8, on Sioux City's west side, is set to get a face-lift.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a consulting services agreement with Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates, P.C. in an amount not to exceed $50,650 plus reimbursables for the design, construction and bidding documents for the proposed addition and remodel of the fire station, which is located at 3829 W. 19th St. and was built in 1984.

City staff is proposing the construction of an approximately 2,000-square-foot addition and light remodeling of approximately 1,400 square feet of the current facility. Some of the improvements include increasing sleeping capacity at the station to six personnel, adding a fitness room and training room, as well as providing separate women's and men's locker room/shower areas.

According to documents filed with the city, four proposals were received from prospective firms and reviewed. Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates, P.C. was the low bidder. Funding for the project is budgeted for in the City of Sioux City's FY 22 Capital Improvement Program.

If the agreement is approved, design work is slated to begin this month, with occupancy expected by October 2022.

