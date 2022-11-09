Additional requirements added to visit new Woodbury County LEC

SIOUX CITY – Additional restrictions have been added restricting who is allowed to visit the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.

On Tuesday, the authority added that visitors must also be approved by the sheriff’s department to visit, and those who are approved must leave cell phones in the Hausmann Construction on-site trailer.

The visitor policy was put in place in August. At the time, Shane Albrecht of the project consultant, the Baker Group, said it was instituted because it was difficult for the project site manager to field people going to the site asking for tours. Visitors also could cause security and safety issues.

Originally, the policy required individuals to have 10-hour OSHA training, Hausmann Construction training and prior approval to visit by both the Authority and Hausmann Construction, the project's general contractor.

The new cell phone policy was initiated by the County Supervisor Rocky De Witt. The explanation given for sheriff’s department approval is because it is going to be a secure building and tours could be a security issue, said Ron Wieck, chair of the LEC Authority.

“We can’t have people in a secured area,” he said.

Wieck said no one outside of contractors has been approved to walk the site and he guessed around five requests have been denied.

Wieck said its possible more changes will be made to the policy as the building progresses. There are plans for a public tour once the building is finished, Wieck said previously.