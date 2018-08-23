SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Rep. Adrian Smith says he's had a common theme in representing Nebraskans in elective office at three levels -- from the Gering City Council to the state Legislature to the U.S. House.
"Always focus on freedom and opportunity. Make sure the government gets out of the way," said Smith, a Republican from Gering.
Smith, who represents the western two-thirds of the state, is seeking a seventh two-year term in District 3. Paul Theobald, a Democrat from Osmond, is vying to upset the GOP incument in the most Republican of the state's three congressional districts.
Smith said he's not afraid of being a Republican in a year when some people are upset about the leadership and trade policies of Republican President Donald Trump.
"I think Nebraskans are very supportive of President Trump. They don't agree with everything," he said.
Smith said he's been happy to see Trump fill one Supreme Court vacancy with Neil Gorsuch and likes the second nominee in Brett Kavanaugh, who faces a confirmation vote in the Senate in September.
Smith, 47, said he worked for seven years on tax reform and likes the package Trump signed into law in December 2017, particularly since it maintained that farmers can still deduct real estate property taxes.
"Being a part of delivering on tax reform has been a huge deal...This has been good for workers across the spectrum," Smith said. He said the reform has moved employers to raise wages and dole out bonuses.
A fifth-generation resident of Scotts Bluff County, Smith received a teaching degree but never taught in the classroom, taking an Educational Service Unit 13 administrative job instead. He won a seat on the Gering City Council in 1994, won the first of two Nebraska Legislature terms in 1998 and then moved to the U.S. House. The congressional seat opened up in 2006 when former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne unsuccessfully ran for governor.
"I am proud of my work to unleash innovation in the private sector," Smith said, something he added is imperative to growing the economy, since "it is not the government that creates jobs."
One of the largest non-at-large congressional districts in the country, the largely rural 3rd District covers nearly 65,000 square miles, two time zones and 68 1/2 counties, including the northeast Nebraska counties of Dakota, Dixon, Wayne and Cedar.
Smith is proud of the varying range of public events he holds in the district. Some are town hall meetings, and in the August congressional recess he is holding tax reform round tables. On Aug. 3, Smith visited LiteForm of South Sioux City to present company officials with a 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award, including recognition in the U.S. House.
"We mix it up to have a lot of types of meetings," he said.
Beyond his congressional duties, Smith is running hard for re-election. In May, Smith easily won the Republican primary over Kirk Penner, of Aurora, Arron Kowalski, of Grand Island, and Larry Lee Scott Bolinger, of Alliance.
Smith said he has no comments to share about his Democratic opponent Theobald.
"I am just focusing on my record and meeting with constituents, to focus on their needs," he said.