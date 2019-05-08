{{featured_button_text}}
Des Moines labor protests

Adam Mason, an organizer with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, speaks on the west steps of the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines in April 2011. Photo by Mike Wiser

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement organization is holding a meeting in Sioux City on Thursday to discuss their quest for ensuring the state has clean water.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St.

It is one of eight statewide meetings in which Iowa CCI will describe the fight for clean water being taken to the judicial system. The group is pursuing a public trust doctrine lawsuit, which Iowa CCI State Policy Director Adam Mason in a release said is necessary "to clean up our water."

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement is described as a grassroots  action group that uses community organizing to pursue public policy that puts communities before corporations and people before profits, politics and polluters.

