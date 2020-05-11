After judge's order, polling places set for Woodbury County election in June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Spurred by a deal that ended a lawsuit, Woodbury County's top election official has announced the five polling places that will be used for a primary election in three weeks.

County Auditor Pat Gill in a Monday release said the five polling places include two in Sioux City and three in smaller county towns, on June 2, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. As in previous remarks dating back over two months, Gill again said the polling places have been reduced from the normal 44 spots, since an outbreak of coronavirus makes voting by mail a safer option.

In the release, Gill encouraged voters to stay home and vote by mail, noting "every active voter in Woodbury County was mailed an absentee ballot request form and about 14,000 forms have been returned." Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Auditor’s Office by May 22 for a ballot to be mailed.