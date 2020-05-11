After judge's order, polling places set for Woodbury County election in June

SIOUX CITY -- Spurred by a deal that ended a lawsuit, Woodbury County's top election official has announced the five polling places that will be used for a primary election in three weeks.
County Auditor Pat Gill in a Monday release said the five polling places include two in Sioux City and three in smaller county towns, on June 2, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. As in previous remarks dating back over two months, Gill again said the polling places have been reduced from the normal 44 spots, since an outbreak of coronavirus makes voting by mail a safer option.
In the release, Gill encouraged voters to stay home and vote by mail, noting "every active voter in Woodbury County was mailed an absentee ballot request form and about 14,000 forms have been returned." Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Auditor’s Office by May 22 for a ballot to be mailed.
The polling places will be at Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd. in Sioux City, for precincts 1-11; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for precincts 12-21; Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, in Sergeant Bluff, for precincts 22-32; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St., in Moville, for precincts 33-37; and Oto City Hall/Community Room, 27 Washington St., in Oto for precincts 38-44.
Voters will be mailed a post card notifying them of their polling place.
On May 1, District Judge Jeffrey Poulson issued a consent order ordering Gill to have five balloting sites, for one in each of the county's five state representative districts. The order also applies to a July 7 special election to fill a vacant seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
Former state senator Rick Bertrand sued Gill and the county last month, saying the reduced number of polling sites would suppress voter turnout, leaving fewer voting opportunities for county residents.
Bertrand was pleased with Poulson's order, the result of talks between attorneys for both sides since a late April hearing in Woodbury County District Court.
Under Gill's original plan, voters in Sioux City precincts were to cast their ballots in one Sioux City location, and residents of precincts outside the city would have voted in Climbing Hill.
Poulson's order also said each location must have five voting booths. Gill had planned to have only three booths at each of the two sites originally planned for balloting.
Part of his reasoning for opening only two sites, Gill testified, was the safety for election workers, most of whom are over age 65 and fall into a higher risk to be susceptible to COVID-19, which has infected more than 1,000 county residents.
Bertrand had argued that having only two sites open would lead to larger crowds at the polls, potentially increasing voters' exposure to the coronavirus. He believed more polling sites would mean smaller crowds at each site.
