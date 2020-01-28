After more budget moves, Woodbury County tax levy likely to drop

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is making budget moves which may result in lower levy rates for property taxpayers for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

Supervisors reviewed the budgets of the sheriff's office and attorney's office and, with some cuts in expenses and revenue shifts in the juvenile detention department, pared away another $160,000 Tuesday.

Chairman Matthew Ung said it appears that will be enough to get good news on the property tax levy paid by city residents, and upcoming action could also reduce the levy rate for rural residents, when compared to the existing budget year.

"There is no doubt in my mind we can reduce the countywide (city) levy, and the goal is for the rural one too," Ung said at the conclusion of the Tuesday's budget talks, on the estimated $60 million plan.

Going into the meeting, the projected levy rate for city residents was $7.27 per $1,000 of assessed property value, and the changes took it to approximately the same rate as this year, or $7.23 per $1,000. The rural levy rate going into the meeting was $9.81 per $1,000 of value, and the supervisors are moving closer to the current levy in 2019-20 of $9.73.