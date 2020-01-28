After more budget moves, Woodbury County tax levy likely to drop

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is making budget moves which may result in lower levy rates for property taxpayers for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
Supervisors reviewed the budgets of the sheriff's office and attorney's office and, with some cuts in expenses and revenue shifts in the juvenile detention department, pared away another $160,000 Tuesday.
Chairman Matthew Ung said it appears that will be enough to get good news on the property tax levy paid by city residents, and upcoming action could also reduce the levy rate for rural residents, when compared to the existing budget year.
"There is no doubt in my mind we can reduce the countywide (city) levy, and the goal is for the rural one too," Ung said at the conclusion of the Tuesday's budget talks, on the estimated $60 million plan.
Going into the meeting, the projected levy rate for city residents was $7.27 per $1,000 of assessed property value, and the changes took it to approximately the same rate as this year, or $7.23 per $1,000. The rural levy rate going into the meeting was $9.81 per $1,000 of value, and the supervisors are moving closer to the current levy in 2019-20 of $9.73.
The supervisors will set the budget by the required date of March 15. Ung said the supervisors will discuss employee wages during the next meeting on Feb. 4, which will follow the Friday opening proposals from three labor union groups for new wage levels starting July 1, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
The budget details will likely be finalized after additional meetings on Feb. 11 and 18, Ung said.
For the current fiscal year that began July 1, 2019 and runs through through June 30, 2020, the county budget totals $58.2 million, or $2 million above the prior year.
Additionally, Tuesday marked the first county supervisors meeting since recent machinations that led to Supervisor Jeremy Taylor not being able to represent District 2, after his voting registration was cancelled by County Auditor Pat Gill.
Taylor was informed of the development by County Attorney P.J. Jennings on Sunday, who said he can't serve on Woodbury County board while a possible legal challenge to Taylor's residency proceeds. Taylor did not attend the meeting Tuesday, and he is looking into legal remedies to reinstate his voter registration.
Gill had released a three-page ruling on Friday, which found state law prohibited Taylor from using his 3215 Grandview Blvd. home for voter registration purposes.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two houses. Taylor claims the Grandview Boulevard home as his legal residence. The other home, at 5202 Christy Road, was purchased by the couple in May 2019.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed Taylor's Christy Road home was his primary residence and, after a Thursday hearing, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road.