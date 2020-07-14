After morning vehicle mishap, Wright begins term as Woodbury County supervisor

SIOUX CITY -- Justin Wright on Tuesday morning drove out to rural Sergeant Bluff to look over an area that would be addressed in a zoning issue some hours later during the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Wright in an interview said he wanted to be up to speed on the agenda topic, since he was to begin his term as a county supervisor. Unfortunately, his car broke down while looking at the area, Wright said with a resigned smile.
Nonetheless, he was happy to be sworn into service on the county board, saying, "It is good to get started and do meaningful work that will help the people of the county."
Wright, a school teacher who had never run for elective office before, won the July 7 special election to fill a vacancy on the five-member board.
Right after Wright was sworn in, people at the Woodbury County Courthouse meeting clapped for him, and Supervisor Rocky De Witt deadpanned, "That's probably the last time anybody will applaud for you."
Board Chairman Matthew Ung said he's glad to see the end of votes that only had four people voting, to get the governing body back up to speed, after a vacancy that lasted more than five months.
The county board District 2 seat was formerly held by Republican Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January after questions about his residency, concerning two homes in Sioux City.
The election initially was scheduled for April 14. However, concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in the special election being delayed by nearly three additional months.
Wright, a Republican, received 53 percent of the vote on his way to a 4,848-4,230 victory over Tim Kacena, a Democrat from Sioux City, who had served the past four years in the Iowa House. More than 9,100 of the votes were mailed in, after Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill's office sent absentee ballot requests to all registered active voters in the county, as a precaution arising from the coronavirus.
Taylor's term was to have run through December 2022, and now Wright will be in office for that duration.
Wright on Tuesday said he's the first member of his extended family to serve in elective office. He said his maternal grandfather Lee Smith, of Correctionville, unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa Legislature, roughly in the 1970s.
Wright, an alternative education teacher at North High School, said making the weekly Tuesday late afternoon meetings won't be a problem, since school lets out at 3:05 p.m.
After campaigning on a platform of keeping property taxes low and improving roads, Wright said it has been a full week since he won the special election.
"It has been very busy already. The phone has been ringing a lot more," Wright said.
The meeting lasted to 6:40 p.m., for a duration of more than two hours, well longer than normal. Someone joked, "A nice, short meeting," and the first of what could be roughly 120 weekly meetings for Wright ended.
