After morning vehicle mishap, Wright begins Woodbury County supervisor position

SIOUX CITY -- Justin Wright on Tuesday morning drove out to rural Sergeant Bluff to look over an area that would be addressed in a zoning issue some hours later during the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Wright in an interview said he wanted to be up to speed on the agenda topic, since he was to begin his term as a county supervisor. Unfortunately, his car broke down while looking at the area, Wright said with a resigned smile.

Nonetheless, he was happy to be sworn into service on the county board, saying, "It is good to get started and do meaningful work that will help the people of the county."

Wright, a school teacher who had never run for elective office before, won the July 7 special election to fill a vacancy on the five-member board.

Right after Wright was sworn in, people at the Woodbury County Courthouse meeting clapped for him, and Supervisor Rocky De Witt deadpanned, "That's probably the last time anybody will applaud for you."