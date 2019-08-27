SIOUX CITY -- Pulling out his own property tax statement to make his point, Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt said at Tuesday's board meeting it was time for the county to shift from a longstanding practice of certain rural residents having in essence to pay twice for certain services.
Some fellow Woodbury County Board of Supervisors members said De Witt's point had merits. However, after an extended 45-minute discussion they ultimately by a 4-1 vote approved a motion to buy a nearly $150,000 piece of equipment that will be used to fight fires in rural areas.
The discussion involved a request by Woodbury County Emergency Services Department Director Gary Brown to approve the $149,000 purchase of a vehicle that would replace a 1989 unit.
Brown noted the pending purchase had been placed months ago into the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, as a portion of the Capital Improvement Program, which is for larger ticket items that are paid for over many years via county borrowing. The budget estimate was for a $220,000 cost, and Brown noted the actual proposal at hand was $71,000 less.
De Witt, who lives in rural Lawton, took exception with the fact that funding would come from the Debt Service Fund, which all Woodbury County taxpayers pay into with property taxes. Referencing his tax statement, De Witt noted the county is divided into specified rural townships, in which people pay specific levy amounts for fire protection.
De Witt said that amounts to double taxation for some residents for fire services, if the $149,000 EMS purchase were to come out of the Debt Service Fund.
"I'm just against levying for it twice," he said.
De Witt also said individual town fire departments have their own equipment, and the county isn't required to provide additional equipment from the EMS Department.
"We might be sticking our neck out in (insurance) liability situations," De Witt said.
Brown said the county EMS workers have been responding to county fires for all 38 years his has worked for the department. He explained they don't enter burning homes, since those employees don't have the same training as the volunteer people certified to work on local departments.
Brown said, "We are in line with Iowa code in everything we do."
Brown said a key point is the new unit contains a "vital source of continuous breathing air to firefighter responding on scene," since many personal tanks used by firefighters only have air for 25 minutes.
Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, who was one of the four supervisors to approve the purchase, said the county should continue to give support to local fire departments, which are routinely strapped to have enough volunteers.
"I am more than willing to do more than is required," Pottebaum said.
Supervisors Keith Radig and Jeremy Taylor said the discussion pointed to the need for a broader look into what services county departments and offices provide, in terms of fire, emergency services and law enforcement. Both supervisors said in a year or so the county should consider getting a consultant to help dig into the overall services that may be provided.
De Witt said the county had made a notable addition in mid-2018 for rural regions, with a nearly $150,000 plan to hire experienced paramedics, in order to provide 24-7 emergency services coverage.
County officials for months had struggled with the best way to provide every-day, every-hour paramedic coverage in rural areas, after the January 2018 demise of the Siouxland Paramedics group in Sioux City.