After voting against coronavirus stimulus, Steve King expects U.S. to 'overcome' the threat

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King, one of 40 House members who last week voted against a nearly $50 billion stimulus bill in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Thursday he expects Americans will "overcome" the health scare challenge.

In an email from his campaign to "fellow patriots" about coronavirus, King said, "We're facing a threat we've never seen before, but we WILL overcome this challenge...I'm confident we'll look back on this and remember how we faced a great threat and did the right things to overcome it. I appreciate all of you and the opportunity to represent your voice in Congress."

On March 12, the day before the funding vote, a tweet of approval by President Donald Trump, a Republican, had instilled fresh energy in the package, all but ensuring wary Republicans would join with a robust vote.

"I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act," Trump wrote. "I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!"