After weeks of early balloting, final day of voting plays out in Siouxland

Workers at Spalding Park and the Lawton Friendship Center, in Lawton, Iowa, said there were people lined up when doors opened at 7 a.m.

"It has been very steady. There was a crush at 7 a.m.," Spalding Park poll worker Carrie Radloff said.

A 3 p.m., there had been 497 people who had voted in the two precincts housed at Spalding. At Lawton, by 2 p.m., the midpoint of the 14 hours, there had been 255 votes cast, which is more than in a typical election cycle.

Amy Mozingo, of Lawton, said 2020 is an important national election, "with the Trump presidency and everything that is going on."

Mozingo votes fairly frequently, but had a first when she pulled up near the Lawton site. She had a leg and foot injury, so she called into the polling place to see if she could get help with casting her ballot from her vehicle, which she could.

"Even though I could barely walk, I wanted to be out here and vote," Mozingo said.

Two poll workers came out and talked her through the voting process, then handed the ballot to Mozingo in her vehicle, and stood back to give her privacy to carry her vote.

"You are our first curbside," one of the workers told Mozingo.

