SIOUX CITY -- The money isn't the nearly $1 million that was directed last year to a crisis center in Sioux City, but $150,000 more than had been approved for the facility.
The Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services governance board on Tuesday unanimously voted to give $150,000 in additional funding to the Sioux Rivers Assessment and Crisis Stabilization Center on the city's northside.
That is a turnaround from the June meeting, when the governance board defeated a Woodbury County proposal to raise the amount going to the crisis center from $500,000 to $650,000 for the fiscal year that began July 1. Woodbury County officials contended the regional center, which monitors mental health patients, couldn't function well under the existing budget.
Keith Radig and Matthew Ung, the Woodbury County Board members who also serve on the Sioux Rivers governance board, at the end of the Tuesday county board meeting reported on the funding move.
"We are, of course, happy to see our provider (get more funding)," Ung said.
Since early 2016, Woodbury, Plymouth and Sioux counties have shared operational costs of the crisis center at 4038 Division St., which offers short-term observation or longer-term housing in a secure setting for patients whose conditions don't warrant hospitalization. Radig said the new money enables crisis center workers to provide 23-hour observation for patients, while other treatment options are sought.
Sioux Rivers officials in June said it was possible that unspent money from other programs in the regional agency budget could be redirected to the crisis center, and that reached fruition with Tuesday's action.
The crisis center is managed by Siouxland Mental Health Center on behalf of Sioux Rivers, an agency formed in 2014 after the state switched from county to regional delivery of services for low-income individuals and others.
Funding for the crisis center has been uncertain amid the sometimes contentious relationship of the three counties in Sioux Rivers. Woodbury County plans to leave Sioux Rivers, effective July 1, 2019, and the three counties have had difficulty at times agreeing on services for the last 12 months.
The Sioux Rivers Assessment and Crisis Stabilization Center operated last year on a budget of $972,000, and Radig said reducing that level to $500,000, as previously set in March budget deliberations, wasn't nearly enough to serve people.