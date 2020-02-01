Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Klobuchar makes last-minute pitch at Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY -- With the Iowa caucuses looming Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar came to the Marquee bar in downtown Sioux City Saturday afternoon to pitch her moderate brand of Democratic politics.
Like her fellow senators seeking the Democratic nomination -- Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Michael Bennet -- Klobuchar's campaign activities in Iowa largely stalled this week, with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump occupying her time.
GOP senators have effectively blocked any further witnesses in Trump's impeachment, leaving acquittal the only likely outcome of the trial. Speaking on the impeachment matter, Klobuchar repeated a line she used at a recent Democratic debate in Des Moines.
"I said, 'If my Republican colleagues are afraid to even found out, about what the witnesses say, just four witnesses, they may as well give' -- this is what I said -- 'They may as well give the president a crown and a scepter,'" Klobuchar said. "Because they are basically making him the king. And they are not, they are not, following the laws of this country."
Klobuchar touted an endorsement from Iowa state Rep. Chris Hall and plugged for J.D. Scholten, the Democrat who sought to unseat Rep. Steve King in 2018 and is running again this year.
Despite frequently touting her Midwest credentials, most recent Iowa polls show the senator trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders and, frequently, Warren and former South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to polling aggregator website FiveThirtyEight. One poll showed Klobuchar in third place with 16 percent support, behind Sanders' 23 percent and Biden's 17 percent.
The senator drew a sizable crowd into the back area of the bar, a space normally used by musicians and other performers.
In similar fashion to her campaign stop at the Sioux City Public Library in November, Klobuchar deployed a number of folksy jokes, anecdotes and observations, including her oft-aired campaign-ad declaration that the Midwest is "not flyover country to me."
Klobuchar recounted some of her encounters with voters who once supported Trump. Working-class Americans, she said, face their many adversities with a certain grace and dignity, taking responsibility and doing whatever must be done to get by; this, she said, the president does not do.
"And what does this guy (Trump) do when something goes wrong for him? He whines. He literally whines," Klobuchar said. "Think of him walking by that helicopter, whining at the media. He blames other people, he blames Barack Obama, he does that all the time."
Richard Iverson, a Sioux City native who's lived in the Pacific Northwest for decades but was back visiting Sioux City during Klobuchar's campaign stop, said Iowans see a lot more of presidential candidates than Oregonians ever do -- Oregon, like Washington and California, is considered a Democratic stronghold, so candidates seldom bother to visit.
"You guys are lucky in Iowa, because you do have this first caucus, and you get all this opportunity to see the candidates and person. Actually yesterday I went to see Pete Buttigieg," Iverson said. "And it's just great to see them in person, because we get so little attention from the candidates out there."
Of Klobuchar, Iverson said he's "very impressed with her" though he is "still an undecided voter."
His top priorities in the 2020 election, he said, are beating Trump and finding ways to address climate change and income inequality.
"I think she has a good message, I believe that she would appeal to a broad spectrum of voters, and I like that about her," he said.
Mary Burns, of Sioux City, said she plans on caucusing but couldn't say who she'd caucus for. Burns is seeking a "centrist candidate" who is "decent," and she said healthcare is a top priority for her.
"I think she (Klobuchar) is very impressive," Burns said. "She has a record of achievement, I think she can encourage and motivate people, and she's decent."