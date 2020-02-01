Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Klobuchar makes last-minute pitch at Sioux City bar

"And what does this guy (Trump) do when something goes wrong for him? He whines. He literally whines," Klobuchar said. "Think of him walking by that helicopter, whining at the media. He blames other people, he blames Barack Obama, he does that all the time."

Richard Iverson, a Sioux City native who's lived in the Pacific Northwest for decades but was back visiting Sioux City during Klobuchar's campaign stop, said Iowans see a lot more of presidential candidates than Oregonians ever do -- Oregon, like Washington and California, is considered a Democratic stronghold, so candidates seldom bother to visit.

"You guys are lucky in Iowa, because you do have this first caucus, and you get all this opportunity to see the candidates and person. Actually yesterday I went to see Pete Buttigieg," Iverson said. "And it's just great to see them in person, because we get so little attention from the candidates out there."

Of Klobuchar, Iverson said he's "very impressed with her" though he is "still an undecided voter."

His top priorities in the 2020 election, he said, are beating Trump and finding ways to address climate change and income inequality.

"I think she has a good message, I believe that she would appeal to a broad spectrum of voters, and I like that about her," he said.