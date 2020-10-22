Albrecht seeks to maintain Nebraska legislative seat against Lindau

Electoral Experience: Wayne City Council 1986-1994; Mayor of Wayne 1994-2004; President, Nebraska League of Municipalities 2003-2004; served eight years on the Nebraska State College Board of Trustees from 1996-2004.

Main Issues for 2020:

1. Protect public health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. We must ensure that everyone has access to the healthcare services that they need during this crisis. We should enact a paid family medical leave policy to give employees time off from work during illness or to care for a family member who is experiencing an unexpected health event.

2. Extend broadband services to underserved rural areas of the state. The pandemic has highlighted the critical need for the expansion of broadband services particularly in rural areas, not only for rural economic development needs, but for telemedicine and schools who have students who need to be online and learning from home. The legislature must seek new and creative solutions to solving this problem through public/private partnerships. New and smaller companies should be given a chance to compete to expand service.

Why vote for me: I am running for the legislature because I believe in public service. I have a broad background of experience and a record of working with people to get things done. I will support the interests of those who want to better their situation in life and provide economic opportunity for all who want to live, work, and raise their families in rural Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.