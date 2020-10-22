Albrecht seeks to maintain Nebraska legislative seat against Lindau

THURSTON, Neb. -- First-term Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston is seeking to win re-election to the Nebraska Legislature. Albrecht is opposed by Sheryl Lindau of Wayne in the District 17 contest.
Albrecht won her first term in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan single-chamber Legislature in 2016. In that year, she garnered 82 percent of the vote in her home county of Thurston, 51 percent in Dakota County and 71 percent in Wayne County, which is Lindau's home county.
Lindau served as mayor of Wayne for a decade and as a Wayne city councilor for eight years before that. She is also a former president of the Nebraska League of Municipalities and served eight years on the Nebraska State College Board of Trustees.
District 17 has 8,643 registered Republican voters, 7,485 registered Democrats, 229 Libertarians and 4,473 unaffiliated voters.
Here is a look at the two candidates.
JONI ALBRECHT
Party: Republican
Age: 62
Residence: Thurston
Occupation: Nebraska state senator and farmer
Electoral experience: Prior to becoming a Nebraska state senator, Albrecht served on the Papillion City Council for eight years and on the Sarpy County Board for four years.
Main issues for 2020
1. Property tax is still at the forefront of my agenda. We did pass some meaningful tax relief this year. We need to continue to give people a reason to live in Nebraska and stay here after they retire.
2. Broadband is a hot topic in District 17. I currently serve on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. The Broadband Task Force is working to help Nebraskans not currently connected to the internet become connected. With the most current conditions related to COVID; children, college students and their parents working from home can only do this with internet access.
Why vote for me: I will continue to work in Lincoln as your fiscal conservative representing the families, communities and businesses of District 17. I have and will continue to be the pro-life, pro-family, pro-business and pro-agricultural state senator. I ask for your support on Nov. 3 so I can carry on with the state's business. Re-elect Joni Albrecht.
SHERYL LINDAU
Party: Democrat
Age: 67
Residence: Wayne
Occupation: A former small business owner, Lindau operated a women's clothing store from 1987 to 1995. She retired in 2015 after working for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands in Omaha.
Electoral Experience: Wayne City Council 1986-1994; Mayor of Wayne 1994-2004; President, Nebraska League of Municipalities 2003-2004; served eight years on the Nebraska State College Board of Trustees from 1996-2004.
Main Issues for 2020:
1. Protect public health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. We must ensure that everyone has access to the healthcare services that they need during this crisis. We should enact a paid family medical leave policy to give employees time off from work during illness or to care for a family member who is experiencing an unexpected health event.
2. Extend broadband services to underserved rural areas of the state. The pandemic has highlighted the critical need for the expansion of broadband services particularly in rural areas, not only for rural economic development needs, but for telemedicine and schools who have students who need to be online and learning from home. The legislature must seek new and creative solutions to solving this problem through public/private partnerships. New and smaller companies should be given a chance to compete to expand service.
Why vote for me: I am running for the legislature because I believe in public service. I have a broad background of experience and a record of working with people to get things done. I will support the interests of those who want to better their situation in life and provide economic opportunity for all who want to live, work, and raise their families in rural Nebraska.
