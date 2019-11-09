Amy Klobuchar in Sioux City says she wants to build 'blue wall' of Dem voters in Midwest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yet none of the higher-polling Democratic candidates -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- have a clear lock on Iowa caucus voters, with most hovering around 20 percent support or less.

Klobuchar suggested that she and her moderate policy stances may be what's needed to bring back those who voted for Trump in 2016 after previously casting votes for Obama.

"People are standing up. And some of them aren't the loudest voices in the room, some of them are Independents, especially in a state like Iowa, where you had 31 counties, 31 counties that voted for Barack Obama and then voted for Donald Trump," Klobuchar said.

"So there are people out there that either stayed home, or Independent, or moderate Republicans, that are trying to figure out what to do, but they know they need a check on this guy."

Many in the audience appeared to be taken by Klobuchar's pitch. Jean Conover of Mapleton, Iowa, said afterward that she appreciates Klobuchar's pragmatism and bipartisanship.

"I was impressed, I think Amy is going to be able to reach across party lines and going to appeal to the rural population more than any other candidate," Conover said.

