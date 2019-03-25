SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will make a campaign stop in Sioux City on Saturday.
Klobuchar is a U.S. senator from Minnesota. She will speak at 10 a.m. at a private residence in Sioux City. The event is sponsored by the Truman Club of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, which hosts house parties with presidential candidates and potential candidates.
Klobuchar is the fifth candidate hosted by the Truman Club in 2019.
She also will speak in a later Saturday event in Northwest Iowa that has drawn other Democratic candidates. The Heartland Forum from 1 to 3 p.m., at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, is designed as an opportunity for presidential candidates to present a vision and policy agenda to address the challenges of rural and small-town America.
The Democrats who will participate include Klobuchar, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.