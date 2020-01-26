AOC, Michael Moore stump for Sanders in Sioux City: 'He's the Trump stopper!'

During the Sunday evening stop, Sanders made the campaign pledges for which he is best known, including free college and student loan forgiveness, healthcare for all, raising the minimum wage and tackling climate change.

Moore, who is best known for his documentaries depicting problems in American life and politics, said it would be unwise to back a moderate, or "safe" candidate, as he put it. Such candidates, he said, are the reason Democrats lost presidential elections in 1984, 1988, 2000 and most recently in 2016.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We're into voting for the one candidate who is going to be the Trump stopper! He's the Trump stopper!" Moore said of Sanders. His speech veered from jokes to loud, rapid-fire shouting at injustices he sees in the United States.

Canada, Moore said, doesn't suffer from certain problems particular to the U.S., such as affordable health care and frequent mass shootings. He ascribed this to a different, more collective mindset there.

"I have my own theory about this. I made a movie about it. I think it's because the Canadian people organize themselves around the concept of 'We.' And we organize (ourselves) around the idea of 'Me! Me, me, me, me, me, me! Me, myself and I,'" Moore said.