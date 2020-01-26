AOC, Michael Moore stump for Sanders in Sioux City: 'He's the Trump stopper!'

SIOUX CITY -- Just over a week before the Iowa Democratic caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders told a crowd in Sioux City that his obligations in the Senate impeachment trial will likely preclude campaigning in the state during the coming week.
"The truth is, nobody really knows the (impeachment) schedule, but I suspect it will go on for much of the week," Sanders said during a campaign stop at the Sioux City Convention Center. "The campaign schedule that we had originally designed had us here, in Iowa, this whole week, doing three or four events every single day, going all over the state."
The senator's speech was at that point interrupted by a man declaring "We love you Bernie!" and an unexpected round of applause.
A group of high-profile supporters stumped for Sanders Sunday evening, including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (popularly known by her initials, AOC) and the filmmaker Michael Moore. The popular rock band Portugal. The Man opened for the trio. The crowd was estimated at more than 1,000.
Sanders is jockeying for the lead among Iowa Democrats, along with former Vice President Joe Biden in polling, according to polling aggregator website FiveThirtyEight. He is believed to have a very slight lead over the former vice president.
During the Sunday evening stop, Sanders made the campaign pledges for which he is best known, including free college and student loan forgiveness, healthcare for all, raising the minimum wage and tackling climate change.
Moore, who is best known for his documentaries depicting problems in American life and politics, said it would be unwise to back a moderate, or "safe" candidate, as he put it. Such candidates, he said, are the reason Democrats lost presidential elections in 1984, 1988, 2000 and most recently in 2016.
"We're into voting for the one candidate who is going to be the Trump stopper! He's the Trump stopper!" Moore said of Sanders. His speech veered from jokes to loud, rapid-fire shouting at injustices he sees in the United States.
Canada, Moore said, doesn't suffer from certain problems particular to the U.S., such as affordable health care and frequent mass shootings. He ascribed this to a different, more collective mindset there.
"I have my own theory about this. I made a movie about it. I think it's because the Canadian people organize themselves around the concept of 'We.' And we organize (ourselves) around the idea of 'Me! Me, me, me, me, me, me! Me, myself and I,'" Moore said.
Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest member of Congress and best known for her liberal ideology, endorsed Sanders back in October and has since made several campaign stops with him, including in Iowa. On Sunday she recounted her improbable rise to power, her struggles as an impoverished youth in New York City and decried the staggering wealth inequality there.
She also said Sanders has probably the most humane immigration policy among the major Democratic candidates.
"In this race, he's the only candidate who stood up to say, 'We're going to break up ICE and CBP,'" Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to federal immigration and border enforcement agencies. "And I can tell you, if you go to Washington, D.C., that is not easy."
Being in the lead, or very near the lead, in Iowa polls, Sanders said he is feeling good about his campaign's prospects -- and that, he added, leaves his political enemies feeling unsettled.
"I am feeling good about Iowa, and I'm feeling good about other states. You can tell how good I feel, by how nervous the establishment is getting. Suddenly Donald Trump is talking about our campaign," Sanders said.
"Suddenly the Republican National Committee is tweeting about our campaign. Suddenly we have the Democratic establishment very nervous about this campaign. We're gonna have Wall Street nervous, we've got the insurance companies nervous. We've got the drug companies nervous. We've got the fossil fuel industry nervous," he added, to applause.