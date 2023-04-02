SIOUX CITY -- A developer plans to construct a three-story apartment building on Sioux City's west side to serve low to moderate income families, as well as those experiencing homelessness.

Arch Icon Development renovated the Central High School Annex into the Aberdeen Apartments and the Everett Elementary School Building into an apartment complex. Now, the Woodbine, Iowa, developer intends to construct its $8 million Asher Apartments development on a vacant lot adjacent to the Everett School Apartments at 1300 W. Third St.

City documents state the Asher would offer five one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom apartments. The apartments would rent for $600 (1 bed), $825 (2 bed) and $925 (3 bed) a month on average.

Arch Icon is requesting $450,000 from the City of Sioux City in HOME/American Rescue Plan Act funding for the construction of three apartments, which would be set aside for the homeless for 15 years. The City Council will be asked Monday, during its weekly meeting, to approve a resolution of intent to enter into an agreement with Arch Icon for the purpose of providing a HOME Investment Partnerships Program American Rescue Plan Act forgivable loan.

"We ask that the $450,000 be provided as a 0%, 20-year cash flow forgivable loan," Darin Smith, principal for Arch Icon, wrote in a letter addressed to Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid. "This contribution of funding by the city will greatly improve our ability to secure an allocation of LIHTC (low-income housing tax credits) in August."

Arch Icon will be applying to the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) for LIHTC as the major source of funding for the development, according to the documents. The IFA awards points to developments with community funding contributions as a "boost in funding" for developments serving the homeless.

Each apartment would have a washer and dryer, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and microwave. Three fully accessible apartments, a leasing office and separate office for case management would round out the first floor. Heartland Counseling has been chosen to provide supportive services to homeless individuals and families at the Asher for 15 years, according to the documents.

The development would also include a playground and 45 parking stalls.