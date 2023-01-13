Applications for vacant Woodbury County Board seat due January 18

SIOUX CITY — Applications for the vacant Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat are due Jan. 18 with interviews to be conducted on Jan. 23.

Ten people have already expressed interest in the vacant position.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume and completed questionnaire in person to the auditor’s office by 4 p.m. on Jan. 18. The committee will then hold public interviews starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 and make an appointment to the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24.

A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, County Attorney James Loomis and Auditor Pat Gill met on Thursday to decide the appointment process. The vacant seat was previously held by Rocky De Witt who left to serve in the Iowa Senate.

All of the interviews will take place publicly on Jan. 23 and interviewees should be prepared to be available the entire day. Breaks will be taken from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. If an applicant is not available that day, their application will still be considered for appointment, Loomis said.

Each applicant will receive five minutes of presentation with committee questions to follow for an approximate total of 20 minutes per applicant.

No particular order will be set for the interviews, instead, names will be drawn randomly for fairness, Loomis said. The order will be announced at the beginning of the interviews.

“I feel good about the process that we’ve put in place today. I think it gives all of the applicants an equal opportunity to present themselves in the best light possible, their qualifications, their skill set, that makes them best suited to serve Woodbury County,” said Loomis, the committee chair.

Deliberation and decision will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 with swearing-in taking place before the Board of Supervisors meeting that night.

Gill said he does not want to draw the process out and get the vacant position filled while the Board of Supervisors is going through the budget process.

The process to fill the vacant seat is similar to the one the county used to appoint Bertrand to the treasurer seat when Mike Clayton retired in 2021.

Loomis said the intention of having a questionnaire for those who are interested is to facilitate the interview process and allow the committee to learn about the candidates. It is an adjusted version of the questionnaire used for the treasurer position.

The names of those who have already expressed interest are Todd Wieck of Lawton, John Rick of Moville, Nathan Heilman of Correctionville, Angela Kayl of Lawton, John Van Eldik of Lawton, Mark Nelson of Correctionville, Willard Brian McNaughton of Lawton, Barbara Sloniker of Sioux City, Jeanette Beekman of Pierson and Charles Clark of Lawton.

Kayl and Clark were identified as having no party affiliation, while the rest were identified as Republicans.

Nathan Heilman, John VanEldik, and Willard Brian McMaughton ran with De Witt and three others for the seat in 2016.

The 14-day window for voters to submit a petition for an election started on Wednesday. If that deadline is not met and voters do not approve of the individual who is chosen, a petition for a special election can be made within 14 days of the appointment.

The petition must be signed by at least 10 percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said previously. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost around $40,000.