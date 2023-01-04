Appointment to be made for vacant Woodbury County Board position

SIOUX CITY -- An appointment will be made to fill the Woodbury County District 5 Board of Supervisors position, recently vacated by Rocky De Witt.

A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, County Attorney James Loomis and Auditor Pat Gill met on Wednesday to decide how to fill the seat vacated by De Witt who left to serve as the Iowa Senate District 1 representative.

Loomis said that based on the code the vacancy started on January 1.

De Witt submitted his resignation this week, allowing the committee to meet. By law, the committee can make an appointment within 40 days of the vacancy or choose to hold a special election. Voters can petition for a special election within 14 days of the publication of the vacancy or appointment.

Gill made the motion to fill the vacancy by appointment, seconded by Loomis. The motion passed 3-0. The committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the timeline and process of the appointment.

One concern the committee members expressed is the current budget situation for the board of supervisors. A special election would not occur in time for the individual to participate in the hearings. Gill has said he believes it is important to have a full board during the budget deliberations.

Previously, eight people had contacted Gill expressing interest in the seat. The names read were Nathan Heilman of Correctionville, Angela Kayl of Lawton, John Van Eldik of Lawton, Mark Nelson of Correctionville, Willard Brian McNaughton of Lawton, Barbara Sloniker of Sioux City, Jeanette Beekman of Pierson and Charles Clark of Lawton.

Kayl and Clark were identified as having no party affiliation, while the rest were identified as Republicans. Nathan Heilman, John VanEldik, and Willard Brian McMaughton ran with De Witt and three others for the seat in 2016.

If voters do not want an appointment made, or do not approve of the individual who is chosen, a petition for a special election can be made. The petition must be signed by at least ten percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said previously. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost around $40,000.

Gill had previously said he would suggest a special election. He said the Sioux City Community School District previously expressed interest in holding a special election in March for the use of the Advanced Vision for Education Fund. Gill said they withdrew that request when informed they would have to put their recently vacated seat, currently held by Bernie Scolaro, on the ballot.

Since the polling places are schools, Election Day is a no-school day for students; students would still have classes during a special election. Gill said parents have contacted him in the past stating they do not like having students in the building during elections.