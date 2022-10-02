Arena Sports Academy wants to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from city

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for an outdoor little league program.

According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in September that it wants to terminate its agreement with the city to lease the complex effective Nov. 1.

The Arena is now requesting a lease agreement to operate and manage the complex and little league programs from Nov. 7, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023. The Arena already has a lease agreement with the city for the rental of Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor.

If the council approves the resolution for the Arena's lease of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex, either the Arena or the city would be able to terminate the lease agreement without cause by providing 30 days written notice to the other party.

In addition to managing the complex and little league programs, the Arena would have the right to operate the concession facilities for the sale of various good and also be responsible for the scheduling of the baseball fields for practices, league play and tournaments, according to the documents.

Funding allocated through the capital improvement program for annual athletic maintenance would be issued to the Arena for maintenance and utilities associated with the complex.

In December 2019, the Arena opened a youth sports complex in the former Hobby Lobby building at 4501 Southern Hills Drive. A total of 60,000 square feet of space was turned into basketball and volleyball courts, wrestling and weight rooms, a dance facility, classrooms and locker rooms.