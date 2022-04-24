Arena wants city to defer its lease payments for Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy wants to defer its monthly rental payments to the city for the second floor of Long Lines Family Rec Center for 13 months, so that it can make $85,000 in improvements to the facility.

The Arena is asking for a first amendment to its lease agreement to defer monthly payments between May 1, 2020 and June 1, 2023. The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution announcing the city's intent to accept the proposal and setting a public hearing for June 6.

Under the current agreement, which the city council unanimously approved last April, the Arena agrees to pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee is used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease.

If the city doesn't collect the rental fees, the facility's operating budget would be reduced by $84,500 annually and its future capital expenditures would also be impacted, according to city documents.

The request for a first amendment is part of an alternative proposal submitted by the Arena for managing Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, said in a letter to the council that the Arena's $6,500 monthly lease payment "would be more wisely invested in a permanent asset."

"Our goal is to continue to expand our service area/outreach and our hope is that Long Lines will continue to be a part of that plan. A management agreement would allow us to continue our mission and efforts in downtown Sioux City," Cooper wrote. "Our hope is to continue to help and rehab an aging, but iconic building while utilizing the space to spur more economic growth in the downtown region, taking some burden off the city."

Under the Arena's proposal, it would spend $85,000 on improvements, which would consist of purchasing new pads for the rec center and remodeling its lounge, while continuing to raise money for further rehab.

The Arena would keep reporting directly to the Parks and Recreation Department, work with it to build adult and youth programming, and assist with painting, new basketball hoops and "other remodel logistics." The Arena would also handle all calls and scheduling for rentals, as well as provide a percentage of event, rental, program and sponsorship revenue to the city.

