Ashley Hinson elected to second term in Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson secured a second term to represent Northeast Iowa's U.S. House seat.

Hinson, of Marion, defeated Democratic former state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha to win a second term representing Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, according to unofficial results. The district includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Mason City.

Mathis conceded the race late Tuesday night.

“It was very clear that tonight Iowans embraced the Iowa way and we rejected the D.C. way” Hinson told a boisterous group of supporters at Spare Time in Cedar Rapids. “We embraced common sense (and) the minivan-driving mom from Marion.

“ … In Iowa, we do it right. We spend wisely. We support our police. We respect our parents and our families, and we believe in freedom and the promise of America.”

Bolstered by frustration over the economy, dissatisfaction with the trajectory of the country and an unpopular Democratic president, Hinson campaigned on serving as a check against “reckless” spending, energy and border policies advanced by President Joe Biden’s administration and congressional Democrats.

Hinson earlier on Tuesday said House Republicans are committed to combating inflation and strengthening the economy. Their plan calls for cutting government spending, ramping up energy production and increasing funding to border enforcement and police officers.

Hinson, a former state representative and former KCRG-TV news anchor, unseated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in 2020 in the swing district.

Hinson said she respects Mathis’ passion to serve and wished her and her family all the best in their next steps.

Mathis retired from the Iowa Senate at the end of this year’s legislative session.

Mathis, 64, drew on her own experience listening to and being a voice for Iowa families as a journalist, a nonprofit leader and a state senator since 2011.

Her campaign focused on expanding health care access and mental health services across rural areas, lowering drug and energy costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits from plans for overhauling the programs — including raising the retirement age — and restoring abortion rights.

Recent polling, though, suggests mounting stress over economic concerns in recent weeks has overshadowed abortion concerns among Iowa voters.

Rather than listening to Iowans and voting in their best interest, Mathis blamed Hinson for pushing an ultraconservative agenda — including a nationwide abortion ban — and inflaming “the culture wars to further divide our state.”

Mathis and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also ridiculed Hinson for voting against the federal infrastructure bill signed into law while praising projects supported by their funding and writing letters requesting funding for transportation projects in the district.

The pair sparred in their only televised debate over abortion and Hinson’s opposition to the Linn-Mar school district policies to protect transgender students from discrimination. Hinson’s two sons attend Linn-Mar schools.

Mathis said she believes in parental rights, but criticized Hinson for “trying to weaponize parents’ rights” and the dispute over a Linn-Mar policy meant to align with state code to prevent harassment and discrimination.

Hinson made parental rights a focal issue in her campaign, pushing back in Congress against pandemic-related school closures, masking and vaccination mandates.

“I realize that not everyone out there supported me,” she said. “So whether you supported me here tonight or didn’t, I still work for you. I will pledge to continue to transparent and accessible and come to hear your stories and take them to Washington with me, because that’s what Iowans deserve.”