SIOUX CITY -- What issues are most important to Iowa's Latino voters in the 2020 election?
At the Woodbury County Democrats-sponsored "Convivio Democrata" event held Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park, Latinos listed healthcare, education, immigration and the economy as highest among their political objectives for the 2020 election. These roughly mirror the policy priorities of the general electorate.
Steve Villatoro, vice chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Latino Caucus, said at the event that Latino voters are more comfortable casting votes for Democrats than Republicans.
"Latinos are joining the Democratic Party more because -- I think the Latinos will feel the Democratic Party is our house, right now," he said.
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, the twin brother of presidential candidate Julián Castro, was on hand at the event, as was Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, acting as a surrogate for California Sen. Kamala Harris, another contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Hispanic or Latino residents represented roughly 16.4 percent of Sioux City's population in 2010, making them the second-largest demographic in the city. The Pew Research Center found in 2018 that Latino voters were more engaged in that year's midterm election than in previous ones.
Pew Research data also indicated in 2018 that 63 percent of registered Latino voters would vote for the Democrat in a congressional race, versus 29 percent for Republicans.
"I think a lot of Latinos will be joining the Democratic Party in the future, before the 2020 (election)," Villatoro said.
Isaac Quiñonez, a KWIT radio deejay who performed as "D.J. Tapatio" at the event, said none of the 2020 candidates as of yet have his support.
"I'm pretty open right now," he said.
For Quiñonez, the biggest political issues for this cycle are education, immigration and the economy.
Postsecondary education, he said, is too costly in the U.S. Quiñonez himself studied mass communications at Briar Cliff University.
"In a way we have it easier through high school," which is free, Quiñonez said. "After that, that's when it becomes complicated. Even if you want to go to one of the state universities, it's not very cheap for anybody to attend."
In the matter of immigration, Quiñonez said he'd like to see policies sympathetic to those "that don't have documents."
"There's millions of people that don't have the proper documentation to work here, to go to school," he said. "I think, if we find a way for all of these people to go to work with no worries, to go to school if they want to go to school, I think that would be great for the economy, for the country."
Villatoro rated immigration as the highest priority for Latino voters. He said Latinos desire a "humane" immigration policy.
"They want to see immigration reform for the almost 15 million undocumented immigrants," he said.
Nick Salazar, an organizer for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), came all the way from Muscatine, Iowa, for the event. LULAC works on civic engagement, voter registration and caucus training in Iowa, and is currently engaged in a lawsuit against the state over its voter ID law.
Salazar said healthcare and the economy are very important to Latino voters, while he doesn't think immigration is "on the top of many people's lists."
Healthcare is important to Latinos whose employers don't provide healthcare, or who can't access insurance because their immigration status gets in the way, he said.
"I think they want healthcare that they can not only have access to, but they can afford," Salazar said. "There's a lot of people who are uninsured in the Latino community, and I think that hurts them the most."