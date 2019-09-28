SIOUX CITY -- Three Democratic presidential candidates attended the Woodbury County Democrats' fourth annual Harry Hopkins fundraiser event Saturday evening, and each offered a warning.
John Delaney warned that America's growing political divide is a national ailment and that the trade war is threatening farmers and the environment; Andrew Yang forecast a gloomy future for workers whose jobs are threatened by automation; and Joe Sestak said America needs to bring together other countries to tackle climate change.
The three presidential hopefuls were among roughly 20 speakers at the fundraiser dinner held at Sioux City's Abu Bekr Shrine.
Most of the higher-profile Democratic presidential candidates sent surrogates to speak on their behalf: Iowa State Rep. Heather Matson spoke for Sen. Cory Booker; Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha spoke for Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Minnesota Attorney General Maura Healey spoke for Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Iowa State Rep. Chris Hall spoke for Beto O'Rourke; Navy Pilot Ken Harbaugh spoke for South Bend (Indiana) Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Sen. Tom Carper spoke for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller had planned to act as a surrogate for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock but could not make the event.
"Make no mistake about it, it will terribly divide our country," Delaney said.
He also lamented the damages of the U.S.-China trade war, which he blamed in part for the recent Amazon rain forest fires, saying the trade war has encouraged Brazilian farmers to clear the forest to make room for crops to sell to China. The damage to Iowa, he said, is obvious.
"You know what it's doing to rural Iowa," Delaney said. "Every acre of farm land in this state is worth less because of Trump's trade war."
Yang, whose campaign's hallmark is his pledge to give $1,000 a week to every American, told the crowd that each vote in Iowa is worth far more than their counterparts in other states.
"It does not feel like it, but you are among the most powerful people in the country," he said. "Do you know how many Californians each of you is worth? I did the math, Iowa, each of you is worth 1,000 Californians! This group of Iowans is the room you could launch a revolution from."
Automation, Yang said, has cost and will continue to cost Americans their jobs -- thus the necessity of his proposal for a "universal basic income," a concept he said has worked in Alaska, which offers a sort of basic income to its residents, derived from oil money.
Tech and data, Yang said, will be the oil of the 21st century, suggesting that some of the profits of these new commodities could be diverted to the people whose livelihoods could be hurt by tech.
"How many of you have noticed stores closing around where you work and live here in Iowa? Why are your stores closing?" Yang asked the audience. "One word answer: Amazon, that's right. Amazon's sucking up $20 billion in business each year out of your communities. How much did Amazon pay in taxes last year? Zero!"
