SALIX, Iowa -- Nikki Haley brought up foreign policy and the national debt, while stumping in Salix on Tuesday, but what the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful said concerns her most is "national self-loathing."

"The idea that people are saying America is bad or that it's rotten, or that it's racist. I was elected the first female minority governor in history. America is not racist. We're blessed. Our children need to learn to love America," Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, said during a town hall-style campaign event at Port Neal Welding Company.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, announced her candidacy for president on Feb. 14. She is on her third swing through Iowa. The 51-year-old is slated to visit Denison, Storm Lake and Fort Dodge on Tuesday with Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, Iowa, before attending a campaign event Wednesday in Des Moines. Before introducing Haley in Salix, Feenstra told the crowd he is fighting against the Biden Administration's "liberal, progressive agenda."

"It's a fight every day. We have hearings every day you never hear about. You know why? Because the media never wants to talk about it," he said. "We're having hearings on COVID. We're having hearings on Afghanistan, you name it."

With a microphone in her hand, Haley paced around the concrete floor. She was surrounded by members of the public and the media, as she spoke about growing up in rural South Carolina between a cotton farm and a dairy farm.

"We weren't white enough to be white nor Black enough to be Black. They didn't know who we were, what we were, or why we were there," she said. "And, when I would get teased on the playground, my mom would say, 'Your job is not to show them how you're different. Your job is to show them how you're similar. Don't you think we could use a little bit of that right now?" she said to applause.

Haley said South Carolina was a "double-digit unemployment state" that had been "hurting." But after she was elected to two terms as governor, Haley said Boeing was producing planes there and more BMWs were being built there than in any place in the world.

"They were referring to South Carolina as the beast of the southeast, which I still love. And, then, I got the call for the United Nations," she said. "When I got there, I knew I wanted to do one main thing -- I wanted countries to know what America was for and what America was against. I didn't care if they didn't like me. But, I wanted them to respect America."

Haley touted pulling the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as accomplishments. She cited taking the "kick me sign off of our back at the United Nations" as a highlight of her tenure as a U.N. ambassador. She told the crowd they don't have to turn on their TVs to know why she's running for president.

"You feel it at the grocery store. You feel it in your wallet. You feel it in your kids' schools. You feel it just around town. It's bad. Randy mentioned $31 trillion in debt. We are now having to borrow money just to make our interest payments," she said. "It's easy to blame Biden. But, our Republicans did that to us, too -- $2.2 trillion COVID spending bill with no accountability, expanded welfare, 90 million Americans on Medicaid, 42 million Americans on food stamps."

Haley said children are in a "world of hurt," after two years of pandemic lockdowns. Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, sometimes referred to by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, didn't go far enough, according to Haley.

"That's not for school bureaucrats to teach. That's what you learn at home. Parents should be able to parent. Teachers should teach English, history, science, math. They don't need to be parenting. Parents know what's best for their kids," she said.

After speaking for around 30 minutes, Haley answered questions from members of the public. A man asked her what she would do to stop the Chinese from buying up farmland.

"If it's something related to national security, like buying up farmland, whether it's food supply or whether it's military, you stop it," she said. "I don't care if Americans buy T-shirts and lightbulbs from China any more than I care if they buy agricultural products from us. But if it's a national security threat, that's what we cut out. That's what we have to deal with."

Another man asked Haley about her stance on fossil fuels. She responded that she's "an energy addition person" and that she thinks people "shouldn't have to pick from one to the other."

"But, if you really care about the environment, talk to India, talk to China because they're not doing anything about it. We're really good when it comes to our emissions," she said. "I would rather us do anything that we can in America to avoid getting dirty oil from Venezuela and going hat in hand to Saudi Arabia."