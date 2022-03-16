Auction for Woodbury County's farm set for March 22

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County's farm will be sold at public auction on March 22.

The county supervisors, which had previously agreed to sell the 184-acre farm, agreed to the auction date this week.

A series of parcels near Old Highway 141, the farm has been owned by the county since the late 19th century. It was used long ago to allow needy residents to grow crops. In modern times the county has rented out the land.

For the auction, which starts at 10 a.m. on March 22, the farm will be split into three separate parcels - 63 acres, 18 acres and 134 acres. A minimum bid has not yet been publicly announced.

Based on comparable recent sales in the area, it's estimated the farmland could fetch around $1.5 to $2 million. Near Oto, three parcels totaling 303.46 acres sold for $11,000, $12,000 and $13,000 per acre on Jan. 10, according to officials.

Stalcup Ag is managing the sale for $20,000, plus 0.75 percent of the final sale.

For the past year, the board has discussed selling the farm, initially to offset higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center. The board decided in March to have the entire sale proceeds placed in the general funds.

This move was aimed at ensuring or lowering the property tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.

