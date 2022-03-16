 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Auction for Woodbury County's farm set for March 22

  • 0
2016 corn planting

A farmer plants corn on a Woodbury County field on April 14, 2016.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County's farm will be sold at public auction on March 22.

The county supervisors, which had previously agreed to sell the 184-acre farm, agreed to the auction date this week.

A series of parcels near Old Highway 141, the farm has been owned by the county since the late 19th century. It was used long ago to allow needy residents to grow crops. In modern times the county has rented out the land.

For the auction, which starts at 10 a.m. on March 22, the farm will be split  into three separate parcels - 63 acres, 18 acres and 134 acres. A minimum bid has not yet been publicly announced.

Based on comparable recent sales in the area, it's estimated the farmland could fetch around $1.5 to $2 million. Near Oto, three parcels totaling 303.46 acres sold for $11,000, $12,000 and $13,000 per acre on Jan. 10, according to officials.

Stalcup Ag is managing the sale for $20,000, plus 0.75 percent of the final sale.

People are also reading…

For the past year, the board has discussed selling the farm, initially to offset higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center. The board decided in March to have the entire sale proceeds placed in the general funds.

This move was aimed at ensuring or lowering the property tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City State Rep. Steve Hansen running for re-election

Sioux City State Rep. Steve Hansen running for re-election

The legislator for House District 14 announced Tuesday afternoon that he'll run for re-election in 2022 in the newly minted House District 2, which includes portions of Sioux City as well as Leeds, Greenville and rural areas out toward Lawton. 

Maria Rundquist running for spot on Woodbury County Board

Maria Rundquist running for spot on Woodbury County Board

Maria Rundquist has filed nomination papers for the Woodbury County Board. A retired business owner and author, she's seeking the District 2 seat and is running on preventing liquid pipelines in the area; keeping taxes low and developing a program for the houseless. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News