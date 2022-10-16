Avery Brothers Sign Company to build new $3 million facility

SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City.

The 13,500-square-foot facility will contain office space, warehouse space and a shop. The business plans to relocate the majority of its operations to the new location and add three to four jobs to its current staff of 12.

The City Council will be asked Monday to amend the urban renewal plan so that Avery Brothers can move forward with the project. In order for the city to provide financial assistance, the council must approve the resolution adopting an amendment to the Combined Floyd River Urban Renewal Plan.

The documents state that city staff is working on a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Avery Brothers, which would provide property tax rebates equal to 75% of the new taxes created on the property for a five-year period. After the urban renewal plan is amended, the development agreement and minimum assessment agreement would be brought to the council for consideration.

Based on an anticipated minimum assessment of $1.5 million, the project would generate roughly $60,000 per year in new property taxes captured by the Tax Increment Financing or TIF district.

Avery Brothers was founded as a commercial sign shop in 1935 by Milt Avery Sr. and Noel Avery Sr.

Currently located at 406 Water St., Avery Brothers Sign Company designs illuminated signs, neon signs and fabricated letters. They produce signage for interior and exterior use, both temporary and permanent. The company also designs and produces signs for buildings, as well as free-standing structures, some of which contain electronic message systems.