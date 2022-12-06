Barbara Sloniker announces interest in Woodbury County board

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Chamber of Commerce executive Barbara Sloniker has announced her interest in filling the future vacancy on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

If chosen, Sloniker would replace supervisor Rocky De Witt who was elected to Iowa Senate District 1. He is not allowed to hold both elected positions and will have to step down from the Board of Supervisors before the legislative session begins in January.

Sloniker has never run for a public office, but believes her 25 years in community development will help her focus on issues such as economic development, quality of life and fiscal discipline, according to a news release.

Sloniker grew up in Siouxland, graduated from Heelan High School, and earned a degree in business administration from Iowa State University. Sloniker is currently the marketing director at the Sioux Gateway Airport. She also currently serves as the executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative (TSI).

Sloniker and her husband, Mike, an audiologist, have two adult children who work in Siouxland.

De Witt told The Journal previously he plans to stay on the board until the end of the year. The Iowa legislative session begins Jan. 9, with swearing-in occurring on Jan. 8.

A committee made up of the treasurer Tina Bertrand, auditor Pat Gill, and county attorney James Loomis will meet after De Witt’s resignation to make an appointment, Gill said.

Gill said if De Witt submitted a letter of resignation Jan. 2 setting his resignation date for Jan. 8, the committee could meet Jan. 3. An appointment could be made four days after the publication of intent.

Former Sheriff Dave Drew, who was suggested as a replacement, said he believes the county would be better served with a “fresh face” replacing De Witt.

By law, the committee can make an appointment within 40 days of the vacancy or choose to hold a special election. Voters can petition for a special election within 14 days of the publication of the vacancy or appointment.

The petition must be signed by people representing at least ten percent of the votes cast in the last general election, which would be at least 2,882, Gill said. All voters in Woodbury County can vote for all seats on the board, not just the district they live in. Gill said a special election would cost between $20,000 and $30,000.