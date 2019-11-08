Bennet in Sioux City says Democrats must land on candidate who can beat Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bronte Foss, of Sioux City, expressed frustration about environmental changes.

"Our planet is in crisis right now and I don't think anyone in charge gives a damn about it," Foss said.

Bennet said his plan to address climate change differs from other Democrats, in that he has a key element that focuses on conservation, so that lands set aside could sequester the carbon dioxide.

Bennet said he gets asked why he is still in the race, and he said the answer is because many Iowa Democrats are still undecided and the Iowa caucuses are still more than two months away.

He is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Trump in 2020. Two others of those Democrats, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, are also campaigning in Northwest Iowa this weekend.