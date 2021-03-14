Benson Building developer asks to amend agreements with city due to construction costs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the documents, the proposed amendments will raise the not to exceed amount on the tax credits to $2.5 million and raise the minimum assessment for the project to $4.35 million for the residential portion and $3.15 million for the commercial portion, according to the documents. The documents state that raising the not to exceed amount of the tax rebates in exchange for the higher assessment will allow the developer to claim tax rebates based on 100 percent of new taxes on the project as intended in the original agreement.

After the purchase of the property was finalized at the end of 2019, Nelson Construction & Development began work to repair and stabilize the brick work on the south and west side of the building, which eliminated a major safety concern for the city. Early last year, the council approved the vacation of the alleys adjacent to the building, which the firm purchased to accommodate access needs for the project.

The sale to Nelson Construction & Development marked the second time that the Benson was sold in less than two years. In the fall of 2018 it was purchased by Warnock Development for $150,000. In the years before that sale the building was occupied, in part, by an assortment of local artists who were known for their "Benson Burner" art shows. A martial arts business was also housed in the building before the 2018 sale.

