Benson Building developer asks to amend agreements with city due to construction costs

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to amend development and minimum assessment agreements for the redevelopment of the Benson Building.
Earlier this year, Nelson Construction & Development purchased the six-story brick and terra cotta structure, which was built in 1920, for $350,000 with the goal of redeveloping the building into 65 market-rate residential apartments on the upper five floors and 20,000 square feet of first floor commercial space.
According to documents filed with the city, construction is nearly set to begin. However, as the design was completed and more detailed cost estimates were developed, the documents state it became clear that the actual assessed value on the property "would far exceed" the minimum assessed value accounted for in the original development and minimum assessment agreements, due, in large part, to "an industry-wide jump in construction material prices that was not anticipated at the onset of planning for the project."
Under the current agreement, Nelson Construction & Development will redevelop the property as Harkay Development, LLC and spend $12 million to renovate it and the adjacent parking lot by Dec. 31, 2022. The firm will also enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $6 million, residential and commercial combined, for a period of 10 years.
The city, in turn, will provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the city portion of the new incremental taxes created by the commercial and up to the amount of $1 million value added to the property for a 10-year period.
According to the documents, the proposed amendments will raise the not to exceed amount on the tax credits to $2.5 million and raise the minimum assessment for the project to $4.35 million for the residential portion and $3.15 million for the commercial portion, according to the documents. The documents state that raising the not to exceed amount of the tax rebates in exchange for the higher assessment will allow the developer to claim tax rebates based on 100 percent of new taxes on the project as intended in the original agreement.
After the purchase of the property was finalized at the end of 2019, Nelson Construction & Development began work to repair and stabilize the brick work on the south and west side of the building, which eliminated a major safety concern for the city. Early last year, the council approved the vacation of the alleys adjacent to the building, which the firm purchased to accommodate access needs for the project.
The sale to Nelson Construction & Development marked the second time that the Benson was sold in less than two years. In the fall of 2018 it was purchased by Warnock Development for $150,000. In the years before that sale the building was occupied, in part, by an assortment of local artists who were known for their "Benson Burner" art shows. A martial arts business was also housed in the building before the 2018 sale.