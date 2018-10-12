Try 1 month for 99¢
Democratic Bernie Sanders 011916
Buy Now

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, speaks during a campaign event at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa in January 2016. Sanders will campaign for Democratic congressional nominee J.D. Scholten on October 20 in Sioux City. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The appearance by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Sioux City on Oct. 20 in support of Democratic 4th congressional district nominee J.D. Scholten will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Morningside College.

The campaign team for Scholten previously said Sanders would make stops on Oct. 20 in Sioux City and Oct. 21 in Fort Dodge and Ames. Additional details announced by Scholten confirmed Friday the Oct. 20 rally will be held at Eppley Auditorium at Morningside College, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Scholten who is challenging U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, who is seeking a ninth term. Charles Aldrich is the Libertarian Party nominee for the 4th District seat.

Sanders is an independent senator from Vermont, but caucuses with Democrats. He is making stops with other Democratic officeseekers nationally in the run-up to the November 6 election.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments