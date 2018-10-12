SIOUX CITY -- The appearance by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Sioux City on Oct. 20 in support of Democratic 4th congressional district nominee J.D. Scholten will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Morningside College.
The campaign team for Scholten previously said Sanders would make stops on Oct. 20 in Sioux City and Oct. 21 in Fort Dodge and Ames. Additional details announced by Scholten confirmed Friday the Oct. 20 rally will be held at Eppley Auditorium at Morningside College, 3625 Garretson Ave.
Scholten who is challenging U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, who is seeking a ninth term. Charles Aldrich is the Libertarian Party nominee for the 4th District seat.
Sanders is an independent senator from Vermont, but caucuses with Democrats. He is making stops with other Democratic officeseekers nationally in the run-up to the November 6 election.