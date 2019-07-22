{{featured_button_text}}
DEM Sanders Scholten

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks during a campaign rally for J.D. Scholten, Democratic challenger for Iowa's 4th Congressional District, at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The number of presidential campaign offices opening in Sioux  City keeps growing in July, as a new office for Bernie Sanders adds to the total.

Three have been opened since July 2, with those by Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke and Sanders. Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, opened his campaign office at 409 Nebraska St., on Saturday.

Sanders most recently spoke in Iowa, also on Saturday, at a multiple candidate forum in Council Bluffs.

There are now four campaign offices in Sioux City, with the first one opening in January by John Delaney. The Democrats are competing in a field of more than 20 candidates seeking to defeat Republican Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election.

