SIOUX CITY -- The number of presidential campaign offices opening in Sioux City keeps growing in July, as a new office for Bernie Sanders adds to the total.
Three have been opened since July 2, with those by Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke and Sanders. Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, opened his campaign office at 409 Nebraska St., on Saturday.
Sanders most recently spoke in Iowa, also on Saturday, at a multiple candidate forum in Council Bluffs.
There are now four campaign offices in Sioux City, with the first one opening in January by John Delaney. The Democrats are competing in a field of more than 20 candidates seeking to defeat Republican Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election.