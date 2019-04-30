SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will make his first Sioux City presidential campaign stop of the 2020 cycle on Sunday.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., his campaign announced Tuesday.
Sanders previously appeared in the city several times in 2015 and 2016 when also running for president.
In this election cycle, the number of Democrats running is much larger, with 21 in the field. The latest to join the field, former Vice President Joe Biden, made his first stop in Iowa, with a Cedar Rapids event, on Tuesday.
A number of Democratic candidates seeking to deny the re-election of Republican Donald Trump have campaigned this year in Northwest Iowa, including Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, Eric Swalwell, John Hickenlooper, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker.
Sanders is an independent senator from Vermont, but he caucuses with Democrats in the Senate. This swing for Sanders in Iowa also includes three events on Saturday, in Ames, Perry and Fort Dodge.