SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will campaign in Sioux City on Thursday.
O'Rourke will be making a multi-day swing through Iowa the first week of April, on the heels of his first batch of campaign stops in the caucus state in March.
O'Rourke will speak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morningside College at the Olsen Student Center. He make set other Siouxland stops on the swing.
O'Rourke is in a large field of Democratic candidates seeking to oust President Donald Trump. He is a former Texas congressman who unsuccessfully sought the U.S. Senate seat in that state in 2018, as Republican Ted Cruz won re-election.
Other Democrats appearing in Northwest Iowa events this weekend include U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former Congressman John Delaney.