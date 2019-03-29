Try 3 months for $3
O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets employees before speaking at a meet and greet at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Burlington, Iowa.  (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

SIOUX CITY --  Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will campaign in Sioux City on Thursday.

O'Rourke will be making a multi-day swing through Iowa the first week of April, on the heels of his first batch of campaign stops in the caucus state in March.

O'Rourke will speak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morningside College at the Olsen Student Center. He make set other Siouxland stops on the swing.

O'Rourke is in a large field of Democratic candidates seeking to oust President Donald Trump. He is a former Texas congressman who unsuccessfully sought the U.S. Senate seat in that state in 2018, as Republican Ted Cruz won re-election.

Other Democrats appearing in Northwest Iowa events this weekend include U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former Congressman John Delaney.

