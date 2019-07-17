SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has opened a campaign office in Sioux City, just days in advance of the time he will again make stops in Northwest Iowa.
O'Rourke's office opened Tuesday, at 1308 Pierce St., and brings his total to 11 offices in Iowa, which his campaign team said is the most of any presidential candidate in the state.
O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, is the third Democratic candidate to open an office in Sioux City. John Delaney in January was the first Democrat to open an office, and Elizabeth Warren added one in early July.
The upcoming events will mark O'Rourke's second series of events in Siouxland. He will participate in a 2 p.m. Friday four-candidate forum sponsored in Sioux City by AARP. Also on Friday, O'Rourke will hold a 5:30 p.m. Beers With Beto event at The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St.
On Saturday, O'Rourke will hold an 8:45 a.m. Latino meet and greet event at La Juanita restaurant, 1316 Pierce St., then speak at an 11:45 a.m. town hall meeting with the SOLO Democrats group, at The Fruited Plain Cafe, 172 N. Main Ave., in Sioux Center.