SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will attend a Sioux City candidate forum and then make three other campaign stops in Northwest Iowa in late July.
O'Rourke, a former U.S. representative from Texas, will attend the July 19 forum sponsored by AARP.
Twenty Democratic presidential candidates have agreed to participate in the AARP forums in five Iowa cities from July 15-20. The candidates in Sioux City will be Elizabeth Warren, O'Rourke, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson. It is an invitation-only event for AARP members.
Later on July 19, O'Rourke will hold a 5:30 p.m. Beers With Beto event at The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St., in Sioux City.
On July 20, O'Rourke will hold an 8:45 a.m. Latino meet and greet event at La Juanita restaurant, 1316 Pierce St., in Sioux City, then speak at an 11:45 a.m. town hall meeting with the SOLO Democrats group, at The Fruited Plain Cafe, 172 N. Main Ave., in Sioux Center.
SOLO is comprised of people who live in Sioux, Osceola, Lyon and O'Brien counties. O'Rourke's team said his stop in Northwest Iowa counties that are traditionally Republican demonstrates his commitment to reach voters in all areas of the state.
He previously campaigned in three Northwest Iowa places on April 4-5.