SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has added two Siouxland stops to his swing through Northwest Iowa this week.
O'Rourke is making a five-day swing through Iowa that runs through Sunday, on the heels of his first round of campaign stops in the caucus state in March.
On Thursday, O'Rourke will make a 12:30 p.m. stop in Denison, Iowa, at Cronk’s restaurant, 812 Fourth Ave. South. He will follow that by speaking at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Olsen Student Center of Morningside College in Sioux City.
On Friday, O'Rourke will hold an 8:30 a.m. event in Storm Lake at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North.
O'Rourke is in a large field of Democratic candidates seeking to oust President Donald Trump. He is a former Texas congressman who unsuccessfully sought the U.S. Senate seat in that state in 2018, as Republican Ted Cruz won re-election.
Other Democrats appeared in Northwest Iowa events last weekend including U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former Congressman John Delaney. Bernie Sanders has planned events for the eastern half of the state into the upcoming weekend.