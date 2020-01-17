Biden, Buttigieg campaign events cancelled due to Siouxland snow warning

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland campaign events by Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg have been cancelled Friday, due to the snowy conditions amid forecasts of a blizzard.

Buttigieg was slated to speak at 11 a.m. in Le Mars, while Biden was scheduled to hold an event in the early afternoon at a Sioux City college.

Campaign officials said both events were cancelled, as was Biden's event in Council Bluffs. Buttigieg spoke to 350 people Thursday evening in Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has placed Sioux City and much of Siouxland in a winter storm warning, and conditions by Saturday could change to a blizzard. Considerable snow has fallen in the area, roads have been impacted and winds could rise to 50 mph by Friday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.