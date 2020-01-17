Biden, Buttigieg campaign events cancelled due to Siouxland snow warning

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland campaign events by Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg have been cancelled Friday, due to the snowy conditions amid forecasts of a blizzard.
Buttigieg was slated to speak at 11 a.m. in Le Mars, while Biden was scheduled to hold an event in the early afternoon at a Sioux City college.
Campaign officials said both events were cancelled, as was Biden's event in Council Bluffs. Buttigieg spoke to 350 people Thursday evening in Sioux City.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has placed Sioux City and much of Siouxland in a winter storm warning, and conditions by Saturday could change to a blizzard. Considerable snow has fallen in the area, roads have been impacted and winds could rise to 50 mph by Friday evening.