SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential Joe Biden in Sioux City on Tuesday said Republicans aren't doing enough to address recent comments by President Donald Trump that many have called racist.
"Right now, he owns the Republican Party," Biden said.
Speaking in a Journal interview and also in a press availability after his rally that drew 350 people to the Country Celebrations Event Center, Biden responded to a vote on a U.S. House resolution that "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments" that four congresswomen of color should return to their native countries, even though three of the four were born in the United States.
The Democratic-led House voted Tuesday night to condemn Trump's comments. The resolution, approved 240-187 with just four Republicans in favor, said Trump's tweets Sunday "have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."
The vote came as Trump insisted he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."
Asked about that assertion, Biden said, "It means he has no bones."
Biden added this appears to be the first time he can recall when a president criticized fellow lawmakers "based on their ethnicity."
"It was morally reprehensible and I don't think it reflects who we are," he said.
Biden said Republicans don't speak out against Trump, because they are scared another Republican who supports him will run against them in a primary.
U.S. Rep. Steve King, who represents Siouxland, took a swipe Tuesday against U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst after the fellow Iowa Republican spoke out against Trump's controversial tweet that four minority Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to where they came from.
"@SenJoniErnst it’s “not constructive” to advance AOC’s #MobSquad #FakeNews narrative against @realDonaldTrump whose policies have lifted up ALL Americans," King said in a tweet.
At the end of Biden's event in Sioux City, Teagan McNary said Biden impressed her as he talked about such issues as health care and tax policy.
"In general, the tone of his speech, I was impressed. He addressed us as people invested in moving America forward," she said.
Earlier in the afternoon, Biden discussed rural health care issues at a Le Mars hospital. The stops in Northwest Iowa are Biden's first in the 2020 campaign cycle.
A field of more than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election. Biden, who was vice president for eight years in the Barack Obama administration, is polling at the top of the field.