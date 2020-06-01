Big day of primary voting set in Iowa, South Dakota on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- The primary election will play out Tuesday in Woodbury County in a fashion unlike any in history, as the coronavirus pandemic has reduced polling places to five precincts amid heavy mail-in voting, and in the aftermath of a protest that turned violent, only election officials will be allowed in the courthouse as final ballots are counted in the evening.
That second step is being taken out of precaution, because the Woodbury County Courthouse is only one block from the Sioux City Police Department headquarters, where a 10-hour protest that turned violent stretched into Monday morning, County Auditor Pat Gill said.
To ensure the security of election workers, Gill said only those working on the ballot counting will be allowed inside. In a break from a long tradition, no candidates or media members will be allowed inside.
Primary election polls will be open in Iowa from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Dakota.
In Iowa, since the primary election is used to settle nominations for the Republican and Democratic parties, people who are registered independents cannot take part in the voting.
The Woodbury County polling places are Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd. in Sioux City, for precincts 1-11; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for precincts 12-21; Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff, for precincts 22-32; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St. in Moville, for precincts 33-37; and Oto City Hall/Community Room, 27 Washington St. in Oto, for precincts 38-44.
There has been huge early mail-in voting, and Gill has said the largest number of absentee ballots ever have already been cast in a county primary.
In Northwest Iowa, a hugely watched race will be the Republican primary for the 4th Congressional District. That's where U.S. Rep. Steve King, a nine-term incumbent from Kiron, is seeking to hold off well-financed state Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, plus Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator from Sioux City, Bret Richards, a businessman and former mayor of Irwin, and Steve Reeder, a real estate developer from Arnolds Park.
Internal polls have shown a tight race between King and Feenstra.
Other key primary contests include four Democrats seeking the nomination for a U.S. Senate post to be determined in November, plus nominees for two Iowa Legislature positions and the Woodbury County Sheriff post.
Current Sheriff Dave Drew is not seeking re-election, and the two Republican candidates are Todd Wieck and Chad Sheehan.
For the Iowa House District 11 position, the two Democratic candidates are Sara Huddleston and James Eliason, who both live in Storm Lake.
An even bigger field of Republicans want the House District 3 seat, where incumbent Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, the longest serving Republican House member, is not seeking re-election. The Republicans running are Dennis Bush, of Cleghorn, Lynn Evans, of Aurelia, and Mark McHugh, of Sheldon.
Seeking the right to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall, the Democratic opponents are Michael Franken, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Kimberly Graham.
South Dakota
The three competitive primary South Dakota Legislature races on the ballot involve Republican candidates, in House Districts 16 and 17, along with Senate District 17. The top two vote-getters in the House races and the winner in the Senate contest will claim their party's nomination and advance to the November general election.
In Senate District 17, incumbent Arthur Rusch, of Vermillion, is aiming to hold off the challenge of another current Republican officeholder. State Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, of Hurley, is seeking to move from the House to the Senate.
In House District 16, incumbent Reps. David Anderson, R-Hudson, and Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, are opposed by Bill Shorma, of Dakota Dunes, a former state senator, who was term limited in that chamber.
In House District 17, the four Republicans who are looking to seize two spots are Sydney Davis, of Burbank, Charles Kludt, of Viborg, Richard Vasgaard, of Centerville, and Dan Werner, of Dolton.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.