Big day of primary voting set in Iowa, South Dakota on Tuesday

Internal polls have shown a tight race between King and Feenstra.

Other key primary contests include four Democrats seeking the nomination for a U.S. Senate post to be determined in November, plus nominees for two Iowa Legislature positions and the Woodbury County Sheriff post.

Current Sheriff Dave Drew is not seeking re-election, and the two Republican candidates are Todd Wieck and Chad Sheehan.

For the Iowa House District 11 position, the two Democratic candidates are Sara Huddleston and James Eliason, who both live in Storm Lake.

An even bigger field of Republicans want the House District 3 seat, where incumbent Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, the longest serving Republican House member, is not seeking re-election. The Republicans running are Dennis Bush, of Cleghorn, Lynn Evans, of Aurelia, and Mark McHugh, of Sheldon.

Seeking the right to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall, the Democratic opponents are Michael Franken, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Kimberly Graham.

