SIOUX CITY -- After 60 years in the making, the end is a tantalizingly close nine weeks off.
The greatly extended quest to make U.S. Highway 20 a four-lane thoroughfare all 300 miles across Iowa will reach completion on Oct. 19, as marked with a ribbon-cutting event in Holstein in Ida County. Holstein is roughly the midpoint in the final section that's been constructed in expedited fashion the last four years, a 40-mile segment from Woodbury to Sac counties.
Charese Yanney, an Iowa Transportation Commission member from Sioux City, pointed with pleasure to the October event. She's among the commissioners who set highway priorities for Iowa Department of Transportation personnel to carry out, and has long been a proponent of the Highway 20 expansion.
"October 19 will be an exciting day for all of us that live in communities along Highway 20... It means we can have a more relaxing trip from Sioux City to Dubuque or anywhere in between, no more fighting all of the traffic (by driving instead) on Interstate 80," Yanney said Wednesday.
The city of Holstein website says, "People from all over the state of Iowa will converge on the City of Holstein to celebrate the completion of Highway 20." Some state officials will be on hand.
The Oct. 19 event will be at 3 p.m. at Boulder Inn and Suites, which opened on the south side of Highway 20 in Holstein, since the owners were trying to attract people traveling the expanded highway. That's the type of growth that highway modernization backers have eyed in Northwest Iowa. They also have cited a need to make the highway safer, as much of the former road was pockmarked to the point that some ambulance crews avoided it.
After a beginning in the late 1950s with some four-laning of Highway 20 in Woodbury County from Moville to Sioux City, the work in Siouxland stopped, even as it was modernized in eastern Iowa in subsequent years.
The decision to complete the project was announced by IDOT in June 2015, with an announced price tag of $286 million.
That boost to the project came within mere weeks of the state gasoline tax being raised by 10 cents per gallon, delivering much more revenue to the state agency. As the months went on, costs ran much below the IDOT estimate, so the projected cost was knocked down to $215 million.
IDOT officials had pointed a year ago to completion in November 2018, then moved it up to October.
A big part of the final months of construction work has included building three bridges and paving the eastbound lanes in Ida and Sac counties. The final detour associated with the work near Galva, Iowa, ended in July.