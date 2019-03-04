SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance Monday that would increase the salaries of the mayor and council members by $2,000 each.
During the budget process, the council previously approved a proposal to increase salaries for the mayor and council members by 2.5 percent, which would've increased compensation for the mayor from $15,000 to $15,375 and council members from $13,000 to $13,325, beginning Jan. 1, 2020. But before the reading of that ordinance, Councilwoman Rhonda Capron proposed an amendment that would raise the mayor's salary to $17,000 and council member salaries to $15,000.
"I'm going to vote aye, because I've clarified that council does have the option not to accept the raise if they choose not to, so as long as there's flexibility ...," Mayor Bob Scott said.
No further discussion followed Scott's comment. Councilman Pete Groetken previously said at a Feb. 20 budget wrap-up session that he doesn't think a raise is appropriate with the city's budget being so tight.
Capron's amendment passed 3 to 2, with Groetken and Councilman Dan Moore voting "no." Then, Groetken and Moore voted against the first reading of the amended ordinance. If the ordinance receives final approval, the salary increase will be just the second raise for the mayor and council members in 20 years. The last increase in pay -- 53 percent for council members and 50 percent for the mayor -- took effect on Jan. 1, 2018. That brought the mayor's annual salary to $15,000 and council pay to $13,000.
Garbage rates
The council voted unanimously to defer a vote on the third reading of ordinance changes that would increase garbage collection rates, pending the outcome of state legislation to keep the city's senior discount in effect.
At its Feb. 25 meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a motion made by Scott to delete the elimination of the senior discount from proposed ordinance changes, which also include raising solid waste collection fees by 2 percent. The matter is expected to come under council consideration again on March 11.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, is hopeful majority party Republicans will support the bill she introduced last month to allow local governments to regulate garbage rates as they see fit. Current code prohibits city utilities and combined utility systems from providing discriminatory rates to customers, except to cities or its agencies. Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, is cosponsoring the bill.